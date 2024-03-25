A child sex offender who boasted he was "two clever for police" has been jailed.

Luke Whitfield, previously of Grimesthorpe Road, Sheffield, was arrested by officers after he joked with another man that he had photos and conversations with young girls.

He laughed and asked "how old do you think they are?" and said that he had "downloaded multiple photos and videos", South Yorkshire Police said.

Whitfield also showed the man another video telling him it was "our little secret", before boasting of being "too clever for police".

The 34-year-old was arrested by officers and his digital devices were seized and analysed.

Work by digital forensics revealed that his devices contained over 100 indecent images of children and chats showing how he had arranged to meet one underage child.

When questioned by officers, Whitfield claimed he had been "set up" and denied arranging to meet an underage child despite evidence on his phone showing otherwise.

He later pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and 13 counts of attempting to incite or engage in sexual communication with a child.

Whitfield was jailed for five years and nine months at Sheffield Crown Court.

Det Sgt Peter Bazley, the officer in charge of the case, said: "Whitfield tried to blame everyone but himself and thought he was above the law and able to carry out these horrific crimes against young children without anyone knowing.

"His offending was predatory and amounted to grooming youngsters, and I am glad he is now behind bars and no longer a danger to children in South Yorkshire and the wider UK."

Whitfield has also been subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign the Sex Offenders' Register.

