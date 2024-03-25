Police investigating the disappearance of a teacher from Doncaster have set out details of their search efforts in the 11 days since she went missing.

Pam Johnson, also known as Shirley, was last seen leaving her home in Winchester Avenue in the Wheatley area of the city on the 14 March.

The 63-year-old, who works at Kingfisher Primary School, was recorded on CCTV at the junction of Winchester Avenue and Thorne Road around half-an-hour later.

South Yorkshire Police has now shared what they know so far and what investigation work has taken place to find her.

It said search teams previously focused on an area at Sandall Beat Wood, around a mile-and-a-half from where Mrs Johnson was last seen. Dog handlers searching for scent trails were dispatched in the area.

Divers have carried out underwater searches close to where she went missing. They have worked alongside mountain rescue and lowland rescue in more difficult areas and terrains.

Pam Johnson was last seen on CCTV on Winchester Avenue in Doncaster on 14 March. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Extensive CCTV and door-to-door enquiries have been conducted and staff have been reviewing hours of footage to identify Mrs Johnson's last movements.

Drones have been deployed using thermal imaging technology to identify areas of interest for further searches.

A digi-van has been out in the area displaying key information about Mrs Johnson and neighbourhood policing teams have distributed leaflets and posters about her.

A week after Mrs Johnson was reported missing, a statement released on behalf of her family said they were "going out of our minds" as the search intensified.

It read: "We are walking in circles, going around and around checking the same places over and over again.

"Pam is well loved by the community and at the school where she works, and we all miss her deeply."

Pam Johnson. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Speaking directly to Pam, they added: “Pam, please come home. There are so many people worried about you. Please let us know where you are and that you are safe. You are loved by many and your family misses you.”

In a post on a Facebook group dedicated to the search, Mrs Johnson's daughter Samantha thanks people for their support.

She said: " You are all doing such an amazing job and I am so so so grateful, the family are so grateful beyond words.

"The amount of love and support you are all sharing is a credit to my mother having influenced so many of your kids in the hundreds of years it seems like she has been teaching at school, so many of you feel such a personal connection to this and so many of you are helping just because you are amazing and feel compelled to help in anyway that you can."

Mrs Johnson was last seen wearing a black coat, black trousers, black boots and believed to be carrying a white carrier bag.

South Yorkshire Police are continuing to urge anyone living locally to look out for anything that may help them find Mrs Johnson. The public are being asked to search their sheds, gardens and outhouses for anything that’s out of the ordinary, and to send over any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.