People living near the scene of a landslip which forced the evacuation of a number of homes say it was miracle no-one was seriously injured.

Families were forced to leave their properties after a retaining wall along the edge of collapsed on Packman Road in Wath upon Dearne, Rotherham.The incident, on Wednesday 20 March, is thought to have been caused by a period of heavy rain which left the ground saturated. Some residents said they heard what sounded like an explosion as large amounts of earth, bricks and rubble collapsed onto the road, leaving properties perched precariously on the edge of a 20ft drop.

Residents reported hearing a loud bang as the landslip happened. Credit: ITV News

Darryl Richards, who lives nearby, heard what happened."We were sat having a coffee and all of a sudden the house shook," he said.

"I heard a big rumble, picked my phone up, ran outside, thinking there had been a big crash."Two hours earlier, you had got kids walking up to school. That could have been really bad."

Darryl said it was lucky nobody was hurt when the wall collapsed into Packman Road. Credit: ITV News

He added: "Amazing that nobody got hurt, that no cars got crushed or anything."Mr Richards said he had noticed the wall was unstable before it collapsed. "It was probably an accident waiting to happen," he said.

Residents have since been allowed back to their homes, although it could be several weeks before work starts to repair the wall.

