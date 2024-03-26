A school says it will support staff and pupils after a body was found by police searching for a missing teacher.

Pam Johnson, who taught at Kingfisher Primary Academy school in Doncaster, was last seen on 14 March.

While formal identification has yet to take place, South Yorkshire Police say a body found on Monday, 25 March, is believed to be that of Mrs Johnson.

The 63-year-old, who was also known as Shirley, is understood to have taught at the school for many years.

A spokesperson said everyone connected with the school was "deeply saddened".

"This will clearly be an upsetting development to Pam’s family and to the whole school community," they said.

“Our immediate thoughts and condolences are with Pam’s family, friends, and loved ones.

“We are supporting staff and pupils throughout the day and we will be ensuring that pupils and staff know where to get any additional support they need.

“We will keep our school community updated on our plans to pay tribute to Mrs Johnson when the time is right."

A major search operation was launched after Mrs Johnson went missing.

Mountain and lowland rescue teams, sniffer dogs, divers and off-road bikers were all involved.

'The most caring and selfless person'

A Facebook group dedicated to raising awareness had more than 3,000 members.

Tributes have been paid from former colleagues and pupils on social media following the police announcement.

Amie Towland said: "I worked with Pam at Kingfisher and she truly was such a lovely caring person who was always there for me when I was having a bad day. This is a massive shock."

Donna Butler added: "Pam was a good friend when I worked with her at Kingfisher school. She always had time for everyone, also teaching my two boys many years ago who both have lovely memories of days spent with Mrs Johnson."

Leanne-Marie Dyson wrote: "She was the kindest, most caring and selfless person I had the privilege of knowing. She was there for me whenever I needed her."

