A teenager was arrested after a stolen car crashed on a roundabout following a 100mph police chase.

The 18-year-old was detained following the pursuit in North Yorkshire.

Police were called after a Mercedes car was stolen, along with keys to other vehicles, cash and jewellery, in a burglary in York in the early hours of Tuesday.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We tracked down a high-performance Mercedes that was stolen soon after 4am this morning.

"The driver failed to stop, reaching speeds of well over 100mph."

"We deployed a stinger to puncture its tyres near Knaresborough."

The vehicle crashed on a roundabout. An 18-year-old man from Hull who was arrested remains in custody.

Officers said a man in his 30s, from Manchester, and a 17-year-old boy from Bradford were arrested after tools were stolen from a van in a separate incident in York.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.