A dairy farmer who created a cheese named the best in Britain says the award is the "icing on the cake".

Mary Davenport, who runs Cote Hill Dairy, based in Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, beat off competition from 600 other contenders to take the title of Supreme Champion at the British Cheese Awards in Somerset.

Her entry, called Snowdrop, was described by the makers as a "small mould-ripened fresh cheese".She said: "It's great to win any award but this one is the icing on the cake. It's a cheesemaker's dream to be recognised in the industry."

Mary Davenport says the recognition in the award is a 'dream' for a cheesemaker. Credit: ITV News

The cheese was named in tribute to Cynthia Davenport, who set up the dairy in the 1950s. Her favourite flower found growing around the farm was the snowdrop. Snowdrop was launched a little over a year ago and is a raw cow's milk cheese that is similar to French St Felicien. The Lincolnshire cheese was a hit with the 63-strong panel, pipping Cashel Blue from Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers from Tiperary in the Republic of Ireland to to the title.

Snowdrop impressed judges at the prestigious British Cheese Awards. Credit: ITV News

Julias Longman, Chairman of the British Cheese Awards, said: “It was fantastic to be back at the Bath and West Showground, and to have another Supreme Champion to share with the world. "Snowdrop is a perfect example of the innovation and excellence in cheesemaking that is thriving in Britain and Ireland right now, alongside our world class traditional cheeses."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.