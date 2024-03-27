A funeral firm at the centre of a police investigation into alleged malpractice has been issued with a winding up order over unpaid debts of more than £40,000.

A court hearing has been scheduled to rule whether Legacy Independent Funeral Directors, in Hull, should be liquidated.

The company is being investigated after concerns were raised about its "care for the deceased".

Thirty-five bodies have been removed from its premises in Hessle Road. Two people have been arrested on suspicion of fraud and preventing a lawful burial

Separate to the criminal inquiry, Hull City Council has confirmed it has issued a winding up petition.

The authority said it was "not unusual" for undertakers to owe money "as they await payments from families who have lost loved ones", but Legacy had accrued mounting debts.

A spokesperson said: "It became apparent in February of last year that the debt owing to the council by Legacy Independent Funeral Directors Ltd was becoming significant, so the council obtained a county court judgement of £51,508.46, in relation to unpaid fees and charges, including cremation fees.

"A payment arrangement was put in place, with the last payment being made to the Council on 2 February 2024. The remaining debt is now £40,938.08. We are exploring options to recoup that sum, and have issued a petition to wind up the company."

A winding up petition is a legal notice that creditors file with the courts requesting that they have a hearing to establish whether the debtor company is insolvent. The winding up petition begins the compulsory liquidation process.

The case will be considered at court on 9 April.

It comes after several people who had paid thousands of pounds for funeral plans with Legacy discovered there was no record of their agreements.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.