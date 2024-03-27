A council has warned fly-tippers they face ending up in "serious hot water" after dumping a hot tub outside a model flying club.

Doncaster Council posted a picture on social media of the equipment outside Skelbrooke Model Flying Club.

They wrote: "When we find the culprits they'll be in serious hot water! "Unbelievably, this hot tub was fly-tipped in Skelbrooke earlier this month and it was no spa day for our team to clear it."

Followers of the council's X account were quick to respond in kind.

One said: "Yikes, someone's in trouble. Fly-tipping a hot tub is a serious jacuzzation."