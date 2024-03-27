Doncaster Council appeals for help to find hot tub fly-tippers
A council has warned fly-tippers they face ending up in "serious hot water" after dumping a hot tub outside a model flying club.
Doncaster Council posted a picture on social media of the equipment outside Skelbrooke Model Flying Club.
They wrote: "When we find the culprits they'll be in serious hot water! "Unbelievably, this hot tub was fly-tipped in Skelbrooke earlier this month and it was no spa day for our team to clear it."
Followers of the council's X account were quick to respond in kind.
One said: "Yikes, someone's in trouble. Fly-tipping a hot tub is a serious jacuzzation."