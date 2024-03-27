Two football fans have been banned from all grounds for three years for so-called "tragedy chanting" aimed at rival supporters.

Stoke City fans Mark Turner, 44, and Callum Lawton, 28, were both charged with causing harassment, alarm or distress following a game at Leeds United's Elland Road ground.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Two visiting fans in the West Stand Upper away supporters’ section of the football stadium, immediately above the home fans, were spotted tragedy chanting with reference to Leeds United fans who died in Istanbul in 2000."

Leeds fans Kevin Speight and Chris Loftus were stabbed to death in the Turkish city before a game against Galatasary in 2000.

Turner and Lawton, both from Stoke, pleaded guilty to the charges and were given three-year football banning orders.

Turner was fined £859, while Lawton was ordered to pay a £253 fine.

