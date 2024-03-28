A family whose home was destroyed by a huge explosion are calling for a change in the law after the incident "broke" their beloved wife and mother.

Gwen McLaughlin and her husband Liam survived being buried under a pile of rubble when their property in Halifax blew up after a gas blast in December 2020.

But Mrs McLaughlin, who was 64, suffered serious burns over more than a third of her body.

She was put in an induced coma and had a stroke which impacted her right side.Her daughter, Gemma, said she never recovered.

"It's just heartbreaking and it's soul destroying, and it destroyed my mum. The person she was inside was broken," she said.

The incident happened at around 7.30am when Mrs McLaughlin switched on a light, sparking a huge explosion which brought the house down.

Mr McLaughlin recalled the moment he was left trapped. He said: "I managed to fight my way out. Then I just walked down the gable end because the house just collapsed. And all I heard then was my wife shouting 'Liam, help!'"

He said his wife, who has since died from cancer, went downhill after it happened.

"She was a completely different person," he said. "You just watch it every day going down. It wasn't right."

Gemma McLaughlin is campaigning for a change in the law

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive found the explosion was probably caused by a fractured main in the street which left gas to leak into the couple's home.

A personal injury claim was made against the company by Gemma McLaughlin, but it was cleared of responsibility because the pipe was not due to be replaced for another decade.

Gemma said her mother needed round-the-clock care in her later years and believes she would have been more comfortable if she had received compensation for what happened.

"It would have made a massive difference," she said. "Obviously, my dad had to give up work and become the mum's carer, but he struggled on for the first year working away, and me and my brother Jack, we carried on and cared for my mum and it made a massive difference because we would have been able to do things a lot more differently.

"We might have been able to get a bit more rehabilitation to help move, you know, got walking again, and it would have made my mum's life a lot more comfortable.

"It hurt so much to see my mum in that way. And the gas explosion caused that and nobody is accepting liability for that, which is heartbreaking."

She has started a petition calling for a change in the law to make gas companies more accountable when faults occur.

"It's destroyed us as a family," she said. "It's ripped us apart. So with the petition that I've got going at the minute, if one thing I can change with this is to make people more aware, but also to make sure people are protected in the home, their own homes, and then nobody will be ever in this situation that we are as a family."

A spokesperson for Northern Gas Networks (NGN) said: “Northern Gas Networks co-operated fully with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation into the incident on Green Lane which found no wrongdoing on the part of the company as the pipe was not due for replacement at the time of the incident.

“We have every sympathy for the McLaughlin family, but we cannot comment on any ongoing proceedings which may be related to the case.”

