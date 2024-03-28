The family of a young father-to-be whose suspected killers fled abroad after ambushing a taxi he was travelling in have spoken of their devastation ahead of the first anniversary of his murder.

Jamie Meah, 18, was stabbed to death in Leeds after his taxi was forced to stop by another vehicle on 31 March last year.

A 16-year-old boy was also attacked and seriously injured in the incident, at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace in Armley.

Detectives are continuing their search for four men wanted in connection with his death.

Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe, Enham Nishat, all now aged 21, and Ranei Wilks, aged 22, all from Leeds, are believed to have fled abroad shortly after the incident.

Enquiries showed they had travelled to Liverpool before leaving the country.

Ranei Wilks (top left) Enham Nishata (top right) Caleb Awe (bottom left) Aquade Jeffers (bottom right) Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Easter Sunday marks a year since Jamie's death.

His family said every single day since had been "painful".

In a statement they said: "We are still absolutely devastated that Jamie has been taken from us so cruelly and unfairly."

Jamie's son was born in November, eight months after his death.

" Jamie was looking forward to being a father, but that opportunity was snatched away by those responsible for his murder," his family said.

“We still desperately want to see the people responsible for Jamie’s murder answer for what they have done, and we feel we can’t begin to move on until that has happened,” they added.

Police have been investigating the attack at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace. Credit: PA

Det Chief Inspector Roebuck, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Although a year has now passed since Jamie’s murder, his family understandably remain utterly heartbroken at his death at such a young age and in such violent circumstances.

“We are determined to keep doing everything we can to see that those responsible are brought to justice and that Jamie’s family finally get the answers they need.

“We are still appealing to the public for any information that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone who may have knowledge of the current whereabouts of the four suspects we have named.”

