Police are calling for owners to be vigilant after two dogs killed a deer while being walked off their leads.

The two pointer dogs attacked the deer in the Skyehouse area of Doncaster on Sunday, 24 March.

Firearms officers were called to humanely destroy the animal, but the deer died from its injuries before they arrived.

Ch Insp Emma Cheney, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "We identified the owner of the dogs quickly and they were very remorseful about their dog’s actions."

The owner agreed to attend a course on responsible dog ownership, police said.

Ch Insp Cheney said: "We are fortunate to have some beautiful rural areas across South Yorkshire, which are for everyone to enjoy, especially those whose home it is. If we work together we can protect the countryside and wildlife living here."

"As we now approach summer, we are urging those walking their dogs to remember to keep them under control and within sight for everyone’s safety."

