Two men who "tag teamed" to carry out a fatal attack on a man using weapons including garden shears have been jailed.

Carl Dixon, 35, was beaten and stabbed by 26-year-old Daniel Cheetham and Liam Shaw, 25, in Barnsley on 5 September last year.

He died at the scene from multiple injuries including to his heart and lung.

During a three-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court, the jury heard how Cheetham and Shaw arrived at a property belonging to Mr Dixon's friend to socialise but an argument broke out over a box of tablets.

Cheetham took a pair of garden shears and started to attack Mr Dixon.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said witnesses described the pair as "tag teaming".

Carl Dixon died from multiple injuries.

They added: "Witnesses described seeing Carl slumped across the stairs and losing blood. He was unable to protect himself or fight back but the brutality of the men continued, with each one taking it in turns to assault Carl.

"As the situation escalated, one of the men pulled a knife and stabbed Carl in his back and his chest before both men fled the scene.

"Attempting to protect Carl, a woman within the property tried to stop the men in their act and was also injured, requiring hospital treatment for stab wounds."

Cheetham and Shaw blamed each other for the killing.

Cheetham, of Underwood Avenue, Worsborough, was found guilty of murder and was jailed for a minimum of 18 years.

Shaw, of no fixed address, was found guilty of manslaughter and assault causing actual bodily harm and jailed for 11 years.

Det Supt Phil Etheridge said: “The jury saw through the lies of Cheetham and the fact that he was the one who intended to cause Carl significant harm, with Shaw following his actions, rather than stopping him.

“I hope Carl’s family and friends can end this chapter of their lives and remember and share memories of Carl for the much-loved brother and uncle he was.”

