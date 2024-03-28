A review has found there were missed opportunities to stop a man who walked 28 miles to murder his ex-partner and her son.

Daniel Boulton, 32, is serving a life sentence for fatally stabbing 26-year-old Bethany Vincent and Darren "DJ" Henson, nine, in Louth, Lincolnshire, in 2021.

A court heard how he walked from a hostel in Skegness to Ms Vincent's home at High Holme Road to carry out the killings.

He then went on the run and later stabbed an off-duty officer who tried to detain him before being arrested on farmland on the outskirts of Louth 24 hours later.

Boulton, who had a history of violence and a string of convictions, including domestic abuse involving Bethany, was jailed for a minimum of 40 years in 2022.

Following a review of the case, the Safer Lincolnshire Partnership has found the risk he posed to his victims "was underestimated by professionals throughout".

"What is unequivocal is that the lines of communication between agencies were not sufficient to fully understand the risks involved," it said.

Boulton admitted killing Ms Vincent and her son, but denied murder. He claimed he had a dissocial personality disorder which effectively meant he was unable to exercise self-control when he repeatedly stabbed them.

During his trial the jury heard how he was controlling and manipulative of Miss Vincent and had developed an irrational hatred and resentment of DJ, who had autism.

He blamed DJ for problems in the relationship, even claiming that DJ "picked on him".

In the days before 31 May, despite two restraining orders, Boulton bombarded Bethany with hundreds of messages, some of them threatening.

On the day before the murders he sent her a threatening message which read, "nightmare on Holme Street".

Daniel Boulton had a history of involvement with mental health services. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

The report detailed how Boulton had a long history of involvement with mental health services and had been referred to a community mental health team by his GP in January 2020.

He continued to have involvement with professionals over the course of the next few months.

In November of the same year Miss Vincent reported that she had been assaulted by him, which he admitted.

There were several other incidents involving police, and Boulton repeatedly breached orders banning him from contacting Miss Vincent, but the review concluded there was too much focus on Boulton's mental health needs.

It said: "Opportunities to have addressed a more thorough understanding of the perpetrator’s risk towards Bethany and DJ became secondary to the perceptions of the needs of the mental health of the perpetrator and he manipulated this to his advantage.

"The panel agrees that they were intrinsic to the overall picture, but those needs became the primary driver and not the numerous warning signs for safeguarding."

It added that he had shown signs of coercion and control towards Miss Vincent but "those signs were missed".

"A most concerning aspect is that no agency acted to address the perpetrator's abject dislike of DJ and raise the threshold of that specific concern," it added.

The report made a series of recommendations, including to improve awareness among professionals of the risks of stalking and coercive control; training for people working with domestic violence perpetrators and improvements to the way information is shared between agencies.

