Police investigating the murder of a 21-year-old man who was shot dead at a car wash two years ago are re-appealing for people to come forward with information.

Lamar Griffiths was sitting in a BMW at the Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road, Sheffield, when he was killed on 29 March 2022.

A murder investigation was launched which led to some arrests.

Abdul Hakim and Nasser Nashir are currently awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to assisting an offender.

However, the people responsible for his murder are yet to be found.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who has information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell said: "Lamar was sitting in a BMW parked in the car wash when two suspects fired several gunshots towards the car.

"Lamar suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, with the shooting happening at around 6.45pm.

"I want to implore anyone who may have seen what happened to get in touch so we can secure justice for Lamar's loved ones.

"I cannot imagine the pain they must have endured and must still be going through after losing Lamar at such a young age.

"Anyone with information in connection with the death of Lamar and our ongoing murder investigation should call us on 101 quoting incident number 774 of 29 March 2022. You can also email CCTV or dashcam footage to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk, quoting the same incident number in the email subject line."

