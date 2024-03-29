Rugby league rallies around ex-player diagnosed with dementia at 52

Hundreds of rugby league fans are expected to show their support for former Hunslet Hawks star Steve Pryce, who was diagnosed with dementia at the age of just 52.

The front-row forward played more than 250 games for the south Leeds side during the 1990s and 2000s. He also played for West Bowling and York.

Friends and former players have been supporting him since his dementia diagnosis two years ago before specialists told him he had Alzheimer's disease last November.

A benefit game is taking place today (29 March) Credit: ITV News

"It’s just Alzheimer’s. It’s just a thing that you get when you get knocks to the head too much," he told ITV News.

"I wouldn’t change my career, no. I’d keep it exactly the same."

Pryce moved in with the family of former teammate Chris Minchella following his diagnosis and now a fundraising campaign to convert his garage into purpose-built accommodation has launched.

A fundraising campaign has been set up to convert his garage into purpose-built accommodation. Credit: ITV News

To support the fundraising efforts, another ex-teammate, Dave Jessey, has organised a benefit match between Hunslet Hawks legends and West Bowling and Normanton Knights legends at the South Leeds Stadium today.

Jessey said: “You share a battlefield with your teammates, friends and family and to hear someone’s going through difficulties like that - you want to be there for them and do the best you can."

For more information on the fundraising campaign visit https://www.justgiving.com/ crowdfunding/chris-minchella- 1?utm_id=66&utm_term=X3jq2wkZR

