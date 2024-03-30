Motorists are being warned of delays as emergency crews deal with a serious crash involving several vehicles on the M62 in West Yorkshire.

A section on the eastbound carriage is closed at junction 24 for Ainley Top near Huddersfield.

There are reports of queuing traffic and congestion to junction 23.

Diversions are in place via the exit and entry slip road at junction 2.

