An investigation is underway after a man died in an industrial accident at a garage in Ripon in North Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to the vehicle recovery garage on Boroughbridge Road in the town on Friday 29 March. The man in his 30s died at the scene.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said:"It happened at around 8am on Friday (29 March 2024) and resulted in the death of a man aged in his 30s from the Darlington area.

"His family have been informed and are being supported by the police.

"Ambulance, air ambulance, fire and police teams were in attendance."

Police are assisting the accident investigation alongside North Yorkshire Council’s Environmental Health team.

