A 78-year-old man from Doncaster who died in a collision while driving on the wrong side of the M62 has been named by West Yorkshire Police.

Leslie Lewis was travelling west on the eastbound carriageway, between junctions 22 and 23, close to Huddersfield, just after 2am on Saturday 23 March when the crash happened.

Mr Lewis suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

The male driver of another car involved remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in contact with Mr Lewis before the incident to get in touch.

Officers have been working to piece together his journey and know that he drove from Doncaster to the Hull area on the Friday night before then travelling from Hull to Manchester.

He then returned to West Yorkshire via the M62 where he stopped at Hartshead Moor Services. He then set off again but "exited from the services onto the wrong side of the carriageway."

Sergeant Steve Suggitt of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET), said: “ A great deal of work remains ongoing to investigate the circumstances of this collision which tragically resulted in Leslie’s death and in another driver receiving serious injuries.

“I am seeking assistance from any member of the public who may know Leslie and had contact with him on Friday 22nd March, whether in person or by telephone, as it is important we build up a full picture of the circumstances of the incident.“If anyone has any information about Leslie’s movements that Friday evening, I urge them to contact us ."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.