Play Brightcove video

Video report by Hannah Norbury

A former community first responder has started a campaign to fit a defibrillator in Guiseley near Leeds after finding out there were none within seven miles.

Brian Firth had just finished his shift when someone had a heart attack and died at a local shop, which wasn't fitted with a life saving machine.

He has now installed more than 300 in Yorkshire. Altogether he and others have fundraised enough to fit 460 across the country.

Brain said:"The obvious thought was that if this project saves one life, it will have been worth doing, now we are up to 23."

Brian's campaign has seen more than 300 defibrillators installed across Yorkshire. Credit: ITV News

The campaign has gone on to save many lives, including Trevor Hopton. He was out cycling when he collapsed just 20 yards away from one of the machines.

Trevor said: "That defibrillator was donated to the cause two weeks before my cardiac arrest.

"It was just incredible that a person passing by was able to get the code, get the defibrillator and the doctor that was there, was able to put the pads on.

"I understand that on the third shock I came back to life."

The campaign has inspired those who were given a second chance to fundraise for more.

Councillor Ryk Downes was out running when he had a cardiac arrest. A defibrillator in the local post office was used to save his life.

Only four months after his Cardiac Arrest Ryk ran the Leeds Half Marathon with the defibrillator that saved his life on his back, alongside his wife.

Ryk Downes ran a half marathon with the defib that saved him on his back. Credit: ITV News

He said: "If it saved my life, it can save other people's lives, it's about giving back.

"I've fundraised for around 7 now."

One of the Defibrillators funded by Ryk Downes later saved the life of Cricketer John Goldthorp.

It was during a hot summers day, after playing a game of cricket, that he collapsed in the changing rooms.

It was his wife, Andrea, who used the defibrillator to save his life.

The defibrillator Ryk fundraised for, saved John's life. Credit: ITV News

Andrea said: "I know I was shaking, because I dropped one of the pads.

"But the easiest thing is you just put the pads on the person, and the picture is on the pad, so you can't go wrong.

John Goldthorp said: "It makes you think about the bigger picture, and the bigger picture is that these things work, these things need to be around and people need to have access to them."

It is thanks to Brian and the many other fundraisers, that there are now hundreds of defibrillators across Yorkshire, ready to save a life.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…