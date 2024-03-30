Navy veteran attacked by two women on way home from brother's funeral

A navy veteran who was walking home from his brother's funeral was viciously attacked and robbed in the street by two women.

The 69-year-old pensioner was left "dazed and confused" after being knocked to the ground in the attack before his phone, wallet and cash were stolen.

Hull Crown Court were told how the victim was upset having earlier that day been to the funeral of his younger brother before going to a gathering in Walton Street in Hull.

After passing Granville Street he noticed a woman who asked him:"I know you, don't I?" She shouted towards him and made a nuisance of herself.

David Godfrey prosecuting told the court that a second, older woman in her 30s then approached on a bicycle. "Without warning, they both ran at him, knocking him to the ground."

The man was spinning his arms, trying to get the two women off him. The attack lasted three or four minutes, with the man trying to fight them off, said Mr Godfrey.

His house keys were found in Arthur Street. He realised that the left lens of his reading glasses had been knocked out. He later said that the robbery "happened so fast" on what had been a difficult day.

The women acted as a team after targeting him as he walked home. He suffered scratches to his cheek and a cut under his eye as well as pain to a finger.

The man provided a photofit of his attackers and police recognised one of the women.

He picked her out at an identity parade and she was arrested. The other woman has so far not been identified.

Katie Taylor, 37, of Hull, but recently in custody on remand, admitted an offence of robbery on November 17.

The victim said that being assaulted had left him realising how fragile he was because he could not stop the women. He had been massively affected mentally. "I am shocked," he said. "I never expected to have women attack me."

"I have never seen anything as horrible as what happened during this incident," he said. "I do not want these people to hurt anyone like they hurt me."

Taylor had convictions for 69 previous offences, including robbery in 2006 and offences of violence, burglary and many of theft.

She had most recently been jailed for 12 weeks for assault.

Cathy Kioko-Gilligan, mitigating, said that Taylor had suffered problems through being homeless and having no access to medication.

"Her life descended into chaos," said Miss Kioko-Gilligan.

"She was taking drugs at the time. That was the background and not an excuse, the defendant accepts, for this offending. She wants to express her remorse to the complainant.

"She was hoping that he would be in attendance at court because she wanted to address him herself, simply to say that she is sorry and that her problems were not an excuse for her behaviour.

"She is getting better and she is grateful that she had been remanded in custody. She knows that this will be an immediate sentence of some length, which she welcomes."

Taylor was jailed for three years and one month.

