Police release names of married couple killed in Barnsley crash

A married couple who died in a crash have been named by police as Peter and Margaret Deeley.

Officers were called to a crossroads in Barnsley at 2pm on Saturday 23 March, to reports of a collision.

South Yorkshire Police said a white Suzuki and a grey Range Rover collided at the Barugh Green junction, with multiple other vehicles also involved.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, a 75-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Peter and Margaret’s family continue to ask that their privacy be respected while they grieve the loss of their loved ones.

A 65-year-old man arrested in connection with collision remains released on police bail.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam of the vehicles involved or any information that can assist with their inquiry.

