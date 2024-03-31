A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at a house in Leeds.

Emergency crews were called to the house on Tempest Road in Beeston at lunchtime on Saturday 30 March.

They found the body of a woman.

A man in his 50s has been arrested. Detectives say they're not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

Officers from a local neighbourhood policing team are in the area to provide reassurance to residents.

