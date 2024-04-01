A warning is being issued to holidaymakers to stay away from the cliff edge after a dog fell 100 metres from an East Yorkshire beauty spot.

The Coastguard Rescue Team from Bridlington and Filey along with Flamborough Inshore Lifeboat were called out to rescue the animal from the cliffs at Bempton at around 13.30pm on Sunday 31 March.

Using specialist safety equipment a rope rescue technician was lowered down the chalk cliffs but there was "nothing that could be done to help the dog."

The dog was recovered and and brought back up the cliff and into the care of the owners.

A spokesperson for Bridlington Coastguard said: "This is a very distressing incident for the owners and a reminder to all that dogs should never be let off a lead close to the cliff edge.

"Accidents can and do happen, make sure your trip to the coast is remembered for the right reasons."

