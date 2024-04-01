Detectives have charged a man with murder after the body of a woman was found at a house in Leeds.

Emergency crews were called to the house on Tempest Road in Beeston at lunchtime on Saturday 30 March.

The 48-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

George Chalmers, aged 53, in due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today Monday 1 April in connection with her death.

Officers from a local neighbourhood policing team are in the area to provide reassurance to residents.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.