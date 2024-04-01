A 69-year-old man has died after falling in the road and being hit by two cars in Barnsley.

It happened around 9.10pm on Sunday 31 March on Park Road in the Worsborough area.

Officers said two cars had stopped to help a man who had fallen. A short time later a grey a grey Hyundai i10 and silver BMW 118D collided with the man who was laid in the road at the time.

Despite the best efforts of the ambulance service, the man died at the scene.

All the drivers involved are assisting police with their inquiries.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said:" We are asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage to come forward.

"Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the pedestrian shortly before the collision, or who witnessed the collision itself."

