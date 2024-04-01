A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car on Easter Sunday.

Police were called to reports of a crash on Snake Pass in Derbyshire at 11:20am, 31 March.

The air ambulance was in attendance and the road was closed for more than eight hours as officers carried out investigation work.

Derbyshire Police said: The force was called to reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A57 Snake Pass at 11.20am today.

"At the scene the rider of a blue Suzuki motorcycle was pronounced deceased. His family are aware."

The driver of the car, a Kia Picanto is not seriously injured.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.