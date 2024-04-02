Concern is growing for a missing teenager who has not been seen for 10 days.

Jacob Crompton, 19, last seen in the Retford area at around midnight on 23 March.

Nottinghamshire Police say they urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

Friends and family have taken to social media to appeal for information, while members of the public have carried out searches in the area.

Jacob is around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build with short dark mousy hair. He was last seen wearing a North Face anorak, a hoodie, jeans and blue trainers. He was not wearing his glasses at the time of his disappearance.

