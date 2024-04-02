Dozens of firefighters have been involved in tackling a huge fire at a former school.

Crews from six stations were called to the site of the old Birkdale High School on Birkdale Road in Dewsbury at around 10.50pm on Monday, 1 April.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the upper floors were affected, but no-one was inside at the time.

The site contains buildings of the former Birkdale High School and Kirklees College.

Crews remained on site on Tuesday damping down.

As well as Birkdale High School, the site has former buildings used by Kirklees College.

