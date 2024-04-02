Investigation into fire at former Birkdale High School in Dewsbury
Dozens of firefighters have been involved in tackling a huge fire at a former school.
Crews from six stations were called to the site of the old Birkdale High School on Birkdale Road in Dewsbury at around 10.50pm on Monday, 1 April.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the upper floors were affected, but no-one was inside at the time.
Crews remained on site on Tuesday damping down.
As well as Birkdale High School, the site has former buildings used by Kirklees College.
