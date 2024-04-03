A huge fire at a former school is being treated as arson, police have said.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the site of the old Birkdale High School on Birkdale Road in Dewsbury at around 10.50pm on Monday, 1 April.

Flames swept through the upper floors of the building, but no-one was inside at the time.

West Yorkshire Police were called at about 1am on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said the fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

Det Insp Paul Greatorex said “Enquiries are ongoing with colleagues from the fire service into this cause of this fire and we would like to speak with anyone who has information about the blaze or may have witnessed it starting."

As well as Birkdale High School, the site has former buildings used by Kirklees College.

