An inquest has heard how a car which killed a teenager waiting for a bus had veered all over the road before it "shot off like a rocket".

Katelyn Dawson was standing at the bus stop on Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, Huddersfield, on 10 January 2018 when a BMW crashed onto the pavement and hit the teenager and two other pedestrians.The Shelley College student suffered multiple injuries and died at Leeds General Infirmary.

Hundreds of her peers turned out for a vigil for her in the days after her death.

Tributes were laid for Katelyn outside her school Credit: ITV Calendar

At the opening of an inquest into Katelyn’s death, motorist Alison Ross said the BMW approached a set of traffic lights and "shot off" before they turned green.

" It sped up, shot off through the red light. It took off like a rocket. It carried on straight forward, straight into the bus stop," she told Bradford Coroner's Court.

Katelyn’s parents, Colin and Angela, together with other members of their family, temporarily left the inquest hearing while CCTV footage was shown of the collision.

Katelyn with her parents Colin and Angela Dawson

The driver of the car, Richard Brooke, was investigated by West Yorkshire Police, but the Crown Prosecution Service declined to press charges after hearing medical evidence that he had fainted at the wheel.

Katelyn’s father Colin, became emotional at the hearing as he paid tribute to his daughter, who was a talented dancer.

" She had a lot of energy, a lot to say. We took her dancing all round the country", he said.

Describing the loss of Katelyn as "d evastation", he added: "I don’t think you can ever put it into words what it has done to us mentally and physically.

" We’ll never get over it and we shouldn’t have to."

Mr Brooke is due to give evidence to the hearing via video-link next week.

The inquest is expected to last eight days.

