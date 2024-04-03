Play Brightcove video

Footage has been captured of two dolphins leaping from the sea off the Lincolnshire coast.

The video was taken at Saltfleetby-Theddlethorpe Dunes National Nature Reserve, near Mablethorpe, on Tuesday evening, 2 April.

Chris Atkin, who spotted the creatures, said there was a pod of around 14 bottlenose dolphins seen catapulting into the air.

The calm waters meant those passing by the dunes were treated to a spectacular aerial show.

