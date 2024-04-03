Contamination at a former airbase earmarked to house asylum seekers poses a "potential risk to human health", according to government documents.

RAF Scampton, in Lincolnshire, is due to be used as accommodation for migrants under plans to bring down the national backlog in asylum claims.

But in a letter to West Lindsey District Council, planning minister Lee Rowley said risks from ground gases and unexploded munitions could mean the site is unsuitable.

It said: "Potential risks to human health arising from ground gases, unexploded ordnance and ground contamination have been identified which could affect construction workers, service users and other workers during both the construction and operation of the project.

"These risks could mean the site is not suitable for its intended use which could give rise to likely significant effects associated with human health."

The letter adds that measures will be put in place to make the site safe and the risks are "not likely to be significant".

Once home to the famous Dambusters squadron during the Second World War and later the Red Arrows aerobatics team, RAF Scampton has been at the centre of a long-running row over its future use.

A £300million plan had been drawn up to redevelop the site.

But the Home Office wants permission to house potentially hundreds of migrants.

Campaigners trying to block its conversion into a base for asylum seekers say the letter from Mr Rowley confirms what they already knew.

Local resident Sarah Carter said: "It's common knowledge that chemicals were used on the planes and there's potential of quite a lot of contaminates there. We've known about this for quite a long time, it's not news to the Home Office. It's not suitable."In a statement the Home Office said the safety of people on site was the "absolute priority".

"W e reiterate that any accommodation used in response to the increasing pressures on the UK asylum system will be fit for purpose and meet all relevant housing and health and safety rules," it said.

