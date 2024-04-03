Drivers faced delays as a huge wind turbine blade was transported through East Yorkshire. Pictures showed the blade dwarfing the lorry it was being carried by as it made its way around 20 miles from Hull to Dunnington.

Traffic reporting system Inrix said there were "long delays" on Wednesday afternoon, with the A63 "partially blocked due to abnormal load" between the A15 at Hessle and the B1231 at Melton on Wednesday afternoon.In a statement at 12.40pm, Humberside Police warned motorists of "an abnormal load currently travelling along the A164".

It added: "The load will also be travelling on the A1079 , A1035 and A165 before reaching its destination in Dunnington. Thank you for your patience."

