Police issued warnings to several drivers for stunts, illegal number plates and tinted windows at an unofficial gathering of hundreds of car enthusiasts.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police checked about 300 cars at the Festival car park in Skegness on Easter Sunday, 31 March.

About 50 cars had illegal number plates, window tints and other modifications.

They were stopped, and their drivers were given a section 59 warning, which gives police powers to seize a vehicle if it is seen being driven anti-socially within 12 months.

Twelve traffic offence reports were issued for tinted windows and careless driving.

Police said f ive drivers doing "burnouts and donuts" – where they are seen wheel-spinning or spinning their cars in circles – were given warnings.

A BMW and a Vauxhall Corsa were seized.

Insp Jacky Evans said: "Some people may regard this kind of vehicle use, including doing donuts in the car park, as harmless fun, but regular anti-social vehicle use can have a wider impact on a neighbourhood or community.

" Drivers and riders risk injuring themselves, other road users or even pedestrians as they do not have proper control of their vehicles and performing stunts or tricks like donuts can also cause noise nuisance that affect the area. Cars fitted with illegal modifications can also be unsafe for the driver and others around them.

" We do not attend these car meets to spoil the fun for anyone."

