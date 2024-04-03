Police investigating the murder of a woman in Leeds have named her as 48-year-old Ruth Baker.

Ms Baker, from Carlisle, was found dead at a property in Tempest Road, Beeston, on Saturday 30 March.

George Chalmers, 53, of Tempest Road, Beeston, has been charged with her murder.

Police were called to a property on Tempest Road on Saturday, 30 March. Credit: ITV Calendar

He appeared via video link at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody until a further hearing on 3 May.

In a statement, Ruth’s family said: “We are saddened by our loss, however we want to remember her in a positive light and not be darkened by the circumstances of her death.”

