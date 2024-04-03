Police name victim of alleged murder in Leeds as man appears in court
Police investigating the murder of a woman in Leeds have named her as 48-year-old Ruth Baker.
Ms Baker, from Carlisle, was found dead at a property in Tempest Road, Beeston, on Saturday 30 March.
George Chalmers, 53, of Tempest Road, Beeston, has been charged with her murder.
He appeared via video link at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody until a further hearing on 3 May.
In a statement, Ruth’s family said: “We are saddened by our loss, however we want to remember her in a positive light and not be darkened by the circumstances of her death.”
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.