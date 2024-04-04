A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was attacked with a weapon.

Officers were called to Boothferry Road in Goole, East Yorkshire, at around 5.25pm on Wednesday, 3 April, following reports of a serious assault.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Humberside Police said extra patrols would be carried out following the incident.Det Supt Nicola Burnett said: “I understand that the extensive police activity in Goole and the surrounding areas this evening may have caused some concern amongst the local community.“I want to offer my reassurance that we do believe this to have been an isolated incident between people who were known to each other with no wider risk to the public.“We do have extra officers in the area this evening, both to carry out enquiries and to offer reassurance, and I would urge anyone with any concerns or information to please speak to them."

The man remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.