Engineers are carrying out emergency repairs after a large sinkhole appeared on a city street.

The incident, on Hermit Street, Lincoln, was reported at around 4.30pm on Thursday, 4 April.Drivers have been warned to avoid the area.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: "In order to keep our teams and other road users safe while we work, we’ve needed to close Hermit Road, and we’re diverting traffic and pedestrians as needed.

"We’re expecting to fully reopen Hermit Street by the end of next week.

"We’d like to thank our customers in Lincoln for bearing with us while we carry out this emergency repair."A Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson said: "We advise avoiding the area if possible, emergency vehicle access has been maintained."

