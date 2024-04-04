The first asylum seekers will reportedly arrive at a disused airbase in the summer.

It was expected that around 60 migrants would be moved onto RAF Scampton from 14 April, but the date was reportedly pushed back as negotiations continue between West Lindsey District Council (WLDC) and ministers over the site's future use.

During a meeting of Lincolnshire County Council’s executive, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, chief executive Debbie Barnes said discussions had focused on a reduction in the number of people to be housed.

She said there was talk of site owners Scampton Holdings developing the site while the Home Office used a portion of it to accommodate migrants for three years, starting in the summer.

WLDC said it had not been provided with specific dates.

It comes after Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh was told by immigration minister Tom Pursglove that Scampton would house only 800 asylum seekers, a decrease from the original number of 2,000.

Documents have also emerged suggesting that contamination at the site, and the presence of unexploded munitions, could make it unsuitable for its intended use.

Following the meeting, Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill said: "It would appear that there is a compromise being agreed where I think the government is saying that there won’t be 2,000 coming anymore.

"I don’t think anything is agreed yet, but obviously there will be a delay because there is still some work to be done on site."

RAF Scampton was once home to the famous Dambusters squadron during the Second World War and later the Red Arrows aerobatics team.

