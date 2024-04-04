Play Brightcove video

'I never murdered anybody': Piran Ditta Khan is brought into custody in Leeds

Footage has been released by police showing the moment a robbery mastermind was placed in UK custody over the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky after an international manhunt.

Piran Ditta Khan had evaded capture for more than 14 years after the murder of the West Yorkshire officer in Bradford in 2005.

But, after being arrested in Pakistan in 2020, he was finally extradited in 2023.

Khan, now 75, has now been convicted of murder following a trial.

Footage released by West Yorkshire Police after the guilty verdict shows him limping from a patrol car before being booked into custody at Elland Road police station in Leeds.

A police officer tells Khan: "Piran Ditta Khan, [the allegation is that] on the 18th day of November 2005 you murdered police constable Sharon Beshenivsky."

Another person can be heard saying: "Have you any reply to that charge? Do you wish to say anything?

He replies: "I...I never murdered anybody."

He is then locked in a cell.

PC Beshenivsky joined the force just nine months before she was killed on duty. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

PC Beshenivsky, a 38-year-old mother-of-three, had only been working for the force for nine months when she was shot dead after responding to reports of a raid at Universal Express travel agents on Morley Street, Bradford, on 18 November 2005.

Her colleague PC Teresa Milburn was also shot but survived.

Khan fled the country in early 2006.

He was the last of seven men to face trail. Three others have already been convicted of murder, two of manslaughter and a sixth of robbery.

After four days of deliberations, a jury at Leeds Crown Court found Khan guilty by a majority verdict.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

