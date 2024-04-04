Police say they have been unable to identify any of the human ashes recovered from a funeral firm at the centre of a major investigation.

The ashes, along with 35 bodies, were removed from Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull last month after police received a report of concern about the "care of the deceased".

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of fraud and preventing a lawful burial.

Humberside Police said they had been in contact with the families of all of those whose bodies had been moved.

But, in an update on Thursday 4 April, officers said the ashes were unidentifiable.

Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said: "We have been working closely with forensic scientists and specialists to assess whether it was possible to extract DNA from the human ashes in order to identify them.

“Whilst the expert opinion provides us with assurance that the proper crematorium process had been followed, unfortunately, given the high temperature required to carry out a cremation, the DNA will have been broken down and degraded to such a level, that we would not be able to recover a meaningful DNA profile.

“This means that we are unable to identify any of the human ashes.

"This will, of course, be devastating news for families and loved ones and you have my heartfelt condolences at this difficult time."

The force said it had received a “significant number of calls” over suspected financial and fraudulent activity.

