Police are preparing to give an update on their investigation into a funeral directors after concerns were raised about how it was looking after bodies.

Thirty-five bodies were removed from Legacy Independent Funeral Directors on Hessle Road in Hull last month.

A 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position and have since been released on bail.

Humberside Police will give their latest update on Thursday afternoon.

Hull and East Riding councils will also provide information on the support available for families affected.

What happened at Legacy Independent Funeral Directors?

A report was made to Humberside police expressing concern about the "storage and management processes relating to the care of the deceased" at three locations run by Legacy Independent Funeral Directors on Wednesday, 6 March.

Police said that several enquiries were made afterwards to "ascertain the exact details, concern and circumstances".

A team of detectives started working with partner agencies including Hull City Council, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and His Majesty's Coroner.

On Friday, 8 March, police said cordons were in place at all three sites.

A direct phone line was set up for anyone with concerns. More than 2,000 calls have now been made to a dedicated phone line.

The next day, Humberside Police confirmed it was in the process of moving "a number of deceased" from the premises on Hessle Road to the council's mortuary.

The force said a "quantity" of suspected human ashes had also been recovered and were being "respectfully" moved.

On Friday, 15 March, the force said it had contacted the families of the 35 people whose bodies had been moved.

More than 120 officers and civilian staff are working on the case alongside experts from the National Crime Agency.

