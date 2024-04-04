Police investigating the death of a man in Lincolnshire have arrested a 44-year-old woman on suspicion of murder.

The body of 49-year-old Adam Bailey was found at his property on Tamer Road, Sleaford, on 16 February, after officers were called to reports of concern for his safety.

A 34-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys previously arrested in relation to his death have since been released on bail.

The 44-year-old woman has also been released on bail.

Lincolnshire Police are still appealing for witnesses. A £1,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest and charge.

Police particularly want information about his whereabouts between 11 and 16 February.

A 44-year-old woman was arrested in the Sleaford area on suspicion of murder. Credit: Lincolnshire Police

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "We are still continuing to appeal for witnesses, information of footage of Adam in the time leading up to his death.

"He frequented the Tamer Road or Boston Road areas of Sleaford.

"We are also still offering a £1,000 reward via Crimestoppers for information which leads to an arrest and charge.

"Information including videos, which are submitted through Crimestoppers, always remains completely anonymous. We will never know it was you who sent in the information."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.