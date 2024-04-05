The birthplace of the Brontë sisters has been brought into public ownership for the first time in its 200-year history.

Charlotte, Emily, and Anne Brontë, along with their brother Branwell, were all born in the house at 72-74 Market Street in Thornton, on the outskirts of Bradford, between April 1816 and January 1820.

The sisters went on to find worldwide acclaim for novels including Wuthering Heights, Jane Eyre and Agnes Grey.

A community group has now taken over the small terraced house thanks to a share offer which attracted more than 700 investors and grants from Bradford City of Culture 2025, along with money from the Government’s levelling up fund.

The Brontë sisters' parents, the Reverend Patrick Brontë and his wife, Maria, moved to the property in 1815.

Work has already begun to restore the building in time for the City of Culture celebrations.

Steve Stanworth, vice chair of Brontë Birthplace Limited, which was set up to spearhead the building's purchase, said: "You don't have to read the books, you have to know that the three of the most world famous authors were born in this house, and that should be inspiration enough.

"We want to inspire the children of the area to say 'well if three local Bradford girls, not from well off backgrounds, can go on to do what they achieved, well so can we.'"

Members want the stone-built terraced house to be turned into a cultural and educational centre with a community café.

Five years later the family moved seven miles to Haworth, with which they are more closely associated, when Patrick was made curate of St Michael and All Angels' Church.

The campaign to save the property in Thornton started following concerns it would end up as a private home with no public access, after it had been put up for sale.

A group named Save the Brontë Birthplace, set up a crowdfunding appeal, with a target of raising £350,000 to save the Grade II*-listed property and bring it back into public ownership.

Once restored, visitors will be able to see the home's original fireplace and even stay in the bedrooms where the young girls slept.

The house has already unveiled some hidden secrets, including a previously unseen servants' staircase, the Rev Patrick Brontë’s wardrobe and desk and the original deeds stretching back more than two centuries.

Work has already begun to restore the Grade II*-listed property , which will be open in time for Bradford City of Culture 2025.

Ann Dinsdale, principal curator at the Brontë Parsonage Museum in Haworth, said the property played "a significant part" in the family’s story.

"I think everybody associates the Brontë's with Haworth, which is where they wrote the great novels, but this is that missing piece of the jigsaw.

"People want to know where their inspiration sprang from and this is another opportunity to get to know their story. It's going to bring people to Thornton I think."

