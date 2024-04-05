Liam Rosenior: Hull City 'disgusted' by racist abuse of head coach
Police are investigating allegations of racist abuse directed towards Hull City's head coach Liam Rosenior on social media.
The posts came after Rosenior was announced as a nominee for Championship manager of the season on Wednesday.
The club said they were "disgusted" and would work with relevant authorities to "identify those responsible".
In a statement, it said: "Hull City has zero tolerance of any form of discrimination.
"Our stance is clear: racism has no place in football or society."
Humberside Police said it's been made aware of the incident and "are currently looking into it".
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.