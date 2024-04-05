Police are investigating allegations of racist abuse directed towards Hull City's head coach Liam Rosenior on social media.

The posts came after Rosenior was announced as a nominee for Championship manager of the season on Wednesday.

The club said they were "disgusted" and would work with relevant authorities to "identify those responsible".

In a statement, it said: "Hull City has zero tolerance of any form of discrimination.

"Our stance is clear: racism has no place in football or society."

Humberside Police said it's been made aware of the incident and "are currently looking into it".

