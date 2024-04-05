A lorry load kept "reigniting" after a large fire closed the A1(M) in South Yorkshire.

The motorway was shut both ways after the vehicle caught fire between junction 34 for Blyth and 35 for Wandworth on Friday morning.

Six fire engines were called to the scene and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was "intense".

All southbound lanes later reopened.

Pictures from the scene showed smoke billowing across the road and the charred remains of the vehicle.

Officials said the fire kept reigniting. Credit: National Highways

But a National Highways spokesperson said the northbound carriageway would stay closed.

"The lorry's load keeps re-igniting," they said. "Traffic caught within the closure is being released to pass this incident, depending on the safety of the lorry's load."

Diversions were in place.

