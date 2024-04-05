Organisers of a major Pride event have cut ties with the Conservative Party's biggest donor following a row over alleged racist comments about MP Diane Abbott.

Leeds Pride said it was "imperative" to reassess its sponsorship deal with Frank Hester's company TPP.

In a statement, it said the decision was a "stand against discrimination".

"In light of recent developments involving alleged racist comments by the TPP's chief executive, it became imperative for Leeds Pride to reassess its association with the company," it said.

"The decision to terminate the sponsorship agreement underscores the organisation's dedication to upholding the values of diversity within the LGBTQ+ community and beyond."

Diane Abbott was the target of Frank Hester’s alleged racist remarks in 2019 Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

The move follows controversy over comments reportedly made by Mr Hester, who has donated more than £10million to the Tories, at his firm's Leeds headquarters.

In remarks first reported by The Guardian, Mr Hester allegedly said Ms Abbott made him "want to hate all black women" and "should be shot".

He later apologised for making "rude" remarks but said they "had nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin".

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak initially stopped short of saying the alleged comments were racist, but later described them as such.

West Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation Mr Hester's remarks to establish whether the alleged comments constituted a crime.

