Rugby league pundit Danika Priim has spoken out about the abuse and threats she has received on social media, including one man telling her he wanted to "slit her throat".

The former Leeds Rhinos Women’s player retired from the game in 2021, after a six-year career during which she won every major domestic honour and earn international honours for England.

Priim began sports commentating after stepping back from the game, but said she had recently thought about quitting, following a "barrage of online abuse" and threats.

She said: "I love what I do. I absolutely love every second of it. I'm in a phenomenal opportunity that I get to go and do loads of new things. But is it worth the day or two where I have cried?

"You know, getting inbox messages from people direct messaging me to say that they want to slit my throat because I didn't like their team.

"I have thought what's the point? I have thought about stopping doing it at the end of last year. But then you remember that the people who employ you are the ones whose opinions matter.

"I'd say 90% of the time it's okay, but the other 10% can be a really rough ride."

Priim's comments come after ITV criticised "vindictive remarks" made by ex-footballer Joey Barton towards Eni Aluko and Lucy Ward.

Aluko was a pundit on ITV's coverage of the FA Cup third-round tie between Crystal Palace and Everton on Thursday, while Ward was the co-commentator.

Barton, who has become a vocal critic of women commentating on the men's game, compared the pair to serial killers Fred and Rose West on X, formerly Twitter.

ITV said the former Manchester City and QPR player's comments were "contemptible and shameful".

Joey Barton has become a vocal critic of women commentating on men's football. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Priim said negative comments from high-profile individuals encourage others.

"When you've got high profile people making their comments very well known, that are quite negative, then people feel like they have the right to follow suit," she said.

"We are in a privileged position where we can lay a platform down and we can be role models and we can have an opinion but just don't be rude and derogatory about it.

"I've played in World Cups, I've played at Headingley, I've won trophies, I've lost trophies, but nothing is ever as hard as last year.

"Is it worth waking up in a morning to someone telling you they're going to slit your throat?

"I think the day I stop looking at the comments is the day I got strong. I am getting stronger, but I think the real strength will be not being bothered about them."

