A woman charged with the attempted murder of two 10-year-old boys is unfit to stand trial, a judge has ruled.

Judge Simon Hirst said he was satisfied Anne Marie McEvoy, 41, is suffering from a mental disability.

It follows an incident in Friskney, between Boston and Skegness, Lincolnshire, in November 2022.

Police were called to a flat on Fold Hill, Friskney, on the afternoon of 29 November that year after reports of a concern for safety.

McEvoy was arrested shortly after 1am the next day after an eight hour stand-off with police.

The boys, who cannot be named because of their age, were found with non-life threatening stab wounds and taken to hospital.

McEvoy, formerly of Church Walk, Colchester, was charged with two offences of attempted murder, one count of attempted grievous bodily harm on a police officer and one of threatening a person with a offensive weapon.

She was excused from attending a hearing on Friday and remains in custody.

A finding of facts trial will now take place at Lincoln Crown Court on 24 June to determine if McEvoy carried out the acts alleged by the prosecution. It is expected to last two days.

Judge Hirst adjourned the case for a further hearing on 24 May.Lincolnshire Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.