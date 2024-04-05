Yorkshire Cricket has been warned it is under scrutiny by an influential committee of MPs following the return of Colin Graves as chair.

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee marked the opening day of the county cricket season by reiterating it was watching events at Headingley, where Graves has taken over for a controversial second stint.

MPs also raised questions over the scope of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s response to last year’s Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, stating it is "concerned that their ambition may not translate into action on some of the most powerful recommendations".

Graves' reappointment at Yorkshire, as the frontman of a financial rescue package, attracted 88% support from members at an extraordinary general meeting earlier this year.

Colin Graves' return to Yorkshire caused disquiet. Credit: PA

The move caused disquiet because his first spell, between 2012 and 2015, coincided in part with the racism scandal that has enveloped the White Rose in recent times.

The 76-year-old businessman, formerly chair of the ECB, has apologised to those who suffered discrimination at the county – after previous comments that some of the abuse represented “banter” – and appeared in front of the CMS committee in February.

The new report concluded: “We expect the ECB to closely monitor Yorkshire CCC to their work and ensure that there is no return to the ‘business as usual’ that allowed a culture of discrimination to take root and thrive at the club.

"We urge the ECB and the cricket regulator to pay particular attention to the future performance of Yorkshire CCC in relation to inequality. The committee will take close interest in their performance."

Committee chair Caroline Dinenage said: “The start of the county cricket season is always a time for optimism, and we hope that members at Headingley can look forward to a successful future, with a board committed to a member-led club and a continued focus on tackling discrimination.

“The ECB should keep a close eye on progress to ensure Yorkshire continues going down the road to reform.”

The committee also shone a light on the governing body and its wider responsibilities to the game, including matters of class and gender-based equality.

The report noted: “We are concerned that their ambition may not translate into action on some of the ICEC’s most powerful recommendations. If this happens the ECB’s aim to be the most inclusive sport in England and Wales may not be reached.

“The areas in which the ECB has failed to meet the ambition of the ICEC are often those in which commercial considerations still appear to have trumped the moral imperative for action, such as on equal pay and on talent pathway costs.

“While much of the game has supported the work of the ICEC and the ECB has begun to implement its work, there remains the ability to sanction those who fail to meet the standards required.”

The ECB has been contacted for a response.

